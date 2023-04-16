New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $122.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

