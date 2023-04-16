New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

