New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $24,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,401,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.62%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

