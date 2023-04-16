New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.04 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

GRMN stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.