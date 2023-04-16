New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $51,915,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.18 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.27.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

