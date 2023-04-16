New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

