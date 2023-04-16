New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

