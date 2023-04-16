New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.2 %

FLS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

