New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.86 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,632.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,813.15. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,655.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

