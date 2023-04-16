New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.30 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

NYSE EPAM opened at $296.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

