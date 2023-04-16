New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.80 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,446 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

