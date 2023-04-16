New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.98 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.21.

Five Below stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

