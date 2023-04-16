New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

MLM stock opened at $349.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.