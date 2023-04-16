New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $77.44 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

