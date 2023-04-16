New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

