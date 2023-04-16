New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,224,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,909 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BOX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.20, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

