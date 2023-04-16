New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

FITB stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.