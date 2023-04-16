New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

