New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.39 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

