New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 147,241 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9,561.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $119.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.