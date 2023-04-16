New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,335 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

