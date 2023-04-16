New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 88,207 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 87.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

