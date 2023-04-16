New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 91,427 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $25,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,698,000 after acquiring an additional 230,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Crocs Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.