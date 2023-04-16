New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trustmark by 351.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.42 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

