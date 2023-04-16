New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

