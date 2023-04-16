New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parsons were worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Parsons by 9.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Parsons by 18.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

