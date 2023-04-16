New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,423 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

CDW Trading Down 1.2 %

CDW stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

