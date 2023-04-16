New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 163,088 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,088 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

