New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 174,552 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,626,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

