New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,770 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $26,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.