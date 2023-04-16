New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,654 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

