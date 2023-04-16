New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,903 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

WTRG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

