New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 292 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $534.66 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $524.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.