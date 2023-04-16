New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 419 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHE opened at $561.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.29. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $566.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

