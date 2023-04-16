New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,761 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

