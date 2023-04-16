New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,850 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

TDY opened at $439.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.95 and its 200 day moving average is $407.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

