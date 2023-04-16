New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,693 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 395,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.