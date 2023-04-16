New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 120,180 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy



Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

