New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Activity

Chemours Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

