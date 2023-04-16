New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

