New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $5.82 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

