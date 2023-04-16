New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

CYTK opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,889 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

