New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

