New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 50,021 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

