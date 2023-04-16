New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,773 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

