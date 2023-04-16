Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

