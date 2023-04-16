NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

