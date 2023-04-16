Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NU Trading Down 0.2 %

NU opened at $4.66 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.