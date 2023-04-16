Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

