Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 1.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Orange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Orange by 13.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

